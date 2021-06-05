Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:REPX opened at $36.38 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). Riley Exploration Permian had a negative return on equity of 178.93% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 6,157 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,709.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $85,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $495,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

