RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$21.52. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$21.49, with a volume of 1,439,579 shares.

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.93.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

