RioDeFi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 279,470,064 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

