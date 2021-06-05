Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

RIOT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Riot Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Riot Blockchain stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.50 and a beta of 4.36. Riot Blockchain has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.74.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

