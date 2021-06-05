RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $222.44

RM plc (LON:RM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.44 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 229.53 ($3.00). RM shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 7,363 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 222.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £192.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28.

In other news, insider Neil Martin sold 24,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £52,627.70 ($68,758.43).

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

