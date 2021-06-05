Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman Sells 42,658 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,413.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RBLX opened at $99.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.67. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

