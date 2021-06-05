Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman Sells 42,658 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,413.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
RBLX opened at $99.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.67. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
