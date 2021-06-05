Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas Sells 95 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $275.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.60 and a fifty-two week high of $277.14.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

