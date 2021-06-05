Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Talon Metals (TSE:TLO)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE:TLO opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$450.36 million and a P/E ratio of -132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 29.47 and a quick ratio of 29.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64. Talon Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.90.

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Talon Metals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

