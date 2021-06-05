Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2,639.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,090 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in AbbVie by 707.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,574. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.