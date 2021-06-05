Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.8% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 53,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,633,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,352. The company has a market cap of $330.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

