Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) a C$14.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$34,348.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,370,790.84.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

