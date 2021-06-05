Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBWBF. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Western Bank to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.05.

CBWBF stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.70. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

