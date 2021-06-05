Royal Bank of Canada Increases Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $49.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

Duke Realty stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $48.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

