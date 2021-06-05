Royce & Associates LP Buys 416 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,571 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.13% of Preferred Bank worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,385 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,416,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.54. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.31.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

