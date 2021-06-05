Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 134.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of G-III Apparel Group worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 78,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 86,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

GIII opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $35.21.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.