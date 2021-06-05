Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.26% of BlueLinx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXC. Benchmark began coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other BlueLinx news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $899,946.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 8,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $403,361.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,538 over the last 90 days. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXC stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $427.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

