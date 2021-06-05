Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,525 shares of company stock worth $8,937,164 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMAT stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.34. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

LMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

