Royce & Associates LP Sells 27,924 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,924 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 621,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $578.25 million, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEIX. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.