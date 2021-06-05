Royce & Associates LP Sells 7,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

