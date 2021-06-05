Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $40,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $209.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $211.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

