Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,915 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $184,465,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN stock opened at $177.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.01.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.