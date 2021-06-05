Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 314,004 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 314,004 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $43,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Insiders have sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $272,936 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

