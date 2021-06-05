Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,766,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,357,259 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $38,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 288,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 71,430 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.34 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

