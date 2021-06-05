Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lowered its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,650 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Unisys were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Unisys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 33,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Unisys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,203,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,355,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unisys by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,827,000 after purchasing an additional 467,154 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,254.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. 553,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,095. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

