Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 550,101 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550,101 shares during the period. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt accounts for about 3.3% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.74% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7,108.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,037,331 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 540.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,167,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 985,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after buying an additional 888,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

In other news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $28,538.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $71,488.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,601.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,923 shares of company stock valued at $755,240. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HMHC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 704,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,142. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.