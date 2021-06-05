RWS (LON:RWS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 642 ($8.39). RWS shares last traded at GBX 640 ($8.36), with a volume of 248,318 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get RWS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 655.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.