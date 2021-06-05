Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of NYSE R opened at $80.61 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.