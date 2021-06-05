Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.99

Jun 5th, 2021

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.99 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 63.81 ($0.83). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 27,083 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Safestyle UK from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £83.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.99.

Safestyle UK Company Profile (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

