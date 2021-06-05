salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $1,793,330.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00.

CRM stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.00. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

