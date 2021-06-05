salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $6.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,177,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,035. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,757,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

