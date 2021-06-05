Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Insider Lisa Montague Purchases 11,328 Shares of Stock

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) insider Lisa Montague purchased 11,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £19,937.28 ($26,048.18).

Shares of LON:SDG opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £127.77 million and a PE ratio of 33.21. Sanderson Design Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 72.06 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

