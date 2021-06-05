Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Insider Lisa Montague Purchases 11,328 Shares of Stock

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) insider Lisa Montague purchased 11,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £19,937.28 ($26,048.18).
Shares of LON:SDG opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £127.77 million and a PE ratio of 33.21. Sanderson Design Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 72.06 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
About Sanderson Design Group
Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.