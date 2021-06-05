Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 486,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,322. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30.

