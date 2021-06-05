Scotiabank Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.82.

LUN opened at C$12.86 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.0795747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

In related news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 over the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

