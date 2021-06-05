Secret Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Secret has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $111.06 million and $1.15 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00004396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.79 or 0.00518195 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00022658 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $532.48 or 0.01469331 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 185,049,854 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.