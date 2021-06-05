SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.98. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 29,113,860 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 31.21% and a negative return on equity of 70.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SemiLEDs by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.