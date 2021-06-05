Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 623 ($8.14). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 617 ($8.06), with a volume of 203,529 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Shaftesbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 530.50 ($6.93).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 630.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.89%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

