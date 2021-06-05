Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 259 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

