Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Charter Communications by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Charter Communications by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $682.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.08 and a 1 year high of $712.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $661.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

