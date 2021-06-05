Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,047 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $55.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

