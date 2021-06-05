Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.