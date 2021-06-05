Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 539.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 83,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,217 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 392,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

SVC opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.48. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

