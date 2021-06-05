Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFXF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

