Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $235.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

