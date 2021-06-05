Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHMI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

CHMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

