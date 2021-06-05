Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

