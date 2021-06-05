Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of FLO opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.