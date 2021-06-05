Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,071,500 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEE opened at $86.13 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

