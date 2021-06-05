Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,148,000 after acquiring an additional 972,528 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,965,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,093,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,422,000 after buying an additional 192,931 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,085,000 after buying an additional 739,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,003,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,681,000 after buying an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

