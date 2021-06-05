Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,998 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ROL stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

