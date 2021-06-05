Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Stock Price Down 3%

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)’s share price was down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €150.10 ($176.59) and last traded at €150.50 ($177.06). Approximately 44,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €155.20 ($182.59).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAE shares. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €208.82 ($245.67).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -129.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of €171.53.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.